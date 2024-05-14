2 drug suspects nabbed in Bacolod

Two suspected drug personalities were arrested in a drug bust operation by operatives of Police Station 8 at Purok Seaside, Barangay Tangub, Bacolod City Sunday night, May 12.

Police identified the suspects as John Patrick Arca, 39; and Roy Salhay, 36, both residents of Barangay Tangub.

Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) records showed the suspects were arrested after one of them sold a sachet of suspected shabu to a police poseur-buyer.

Police recovered from the suspects' possession four sachets of suspected shabu weighing five grams with an estimated market value of P34,000, the P500 marked money and a pouch.

The suspects, who were under surveillance for almost a month, were detained at the custodial facility of Police Station 8.

They will be charged for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.*