2 garbage contractors join bidding evaluation

AT LEAST two private garbage contractors participated in the bidding evaluation in Bacolod City for the collection, hauling, and disposal of garbage, and the management, operation and maintenance of the sanitary landfill on Thursday, December 18, 2025, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod Session Hall.

Councilor Homer Bais, chairperson of the City Council committee on environment, said the two companies include the city’s current garbage hauler, IPM Construction and Development Corporation (IPM-CDC), and International Solid Waste Integrated Management Specialist.

For the construction of Sanitary Landfill Cell No. 5, he said two of them also joined the bidding, along with D.C. Sandil Construction and Realty Development Inc.

The Approved Budget for the Contract (ABC) for the collection, hauling, and disposal of garbage is P330 million, while P110 million is allotted for the management, operation and maintenance of the sanitary landfill.

The ABC for the construction of Sanitary Landfill Cell No. 5 is P65.7 million.

Bais said the Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) conducted the pre-bidding conference on December 5, 2025, at the Bacolod City Government Center.

He said the terms of reference and other matters were already discussed with the bidders.

Bais noted that IPM-CDC’s contract will end on December 31, 2025.

The City Council earlier approved a resolution requesting Mayor Greg Gasataya to defer payment to IPM-CDC as the service provider for garbage collection and disposal.

The deferment was considered pending a thorough evaluation and determination of IPM-CDC’s liability to the City, including but not limited to liquidated damages, unperformed services, and undelivered contractual obligations.

The resolution, authored by Councilor Dindo Ramos, chairperson of the City Council committee on urban poor, housing and resettlement, said concerns have been raised regarding alleged delays, deficiencies, and inconsistencies in IPM-CDC’s performance relative to the obligations stipulated in the service contract.

Despite several complaints, Bais said it is IPM-CDC’s right to join the bidding.

He said they are hopeful that the winning bidder will follow all the terms of reference to avoid complaints from residents in various barangays. (MAP)