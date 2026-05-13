2 hurt, 26 houses destroyed in Bacolod fire

TWO persons were injured after they sustained minor burns in a fire that hit 26 houses in Purok Magnolia, Barangay 7, Bacolod City, on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said.

Injured were Romela Pasaporte and her brother, Romo Pasaporte, who sustained minor burns.

Deputy Fire Marshall Fire Inspector Jemarie Tapiru said the fire started at the house owned by Larry Peruelo at 11:15 a.m.

The fire quickly spread to other houses made of light and concrete materials.

Several BFP fire trucks were dispatched to the area, including volunteer fire trucks, but responders had difficulty accessing the scene due to narrow passageways. They had to pull and connect water hoses to reach the affected area.

Tapiru said Romela and her brother sustained burns on their elbows, legs, palms and arms while trying to save their belongings.

Of the 26 houses, 21 were destroyed and five were damaged.

The fire displaced at least 81 families, composed of 198 individuals.

It was extinguished around 11:52 a.m., leaving about P520,000 worth of property damage.

BFP investigation revealed the fire started at the bedroom of Peruelo due to electrical ignition.

The affected families are temporarily staying at Andres Bonifacio Elementary School II.

Tapiru advised the public to avoid overloaded electrical connections and have their wirings regularly checked by competent electricians while those that are corroded or dysfunctional should be replaced.

The City Government, with assistance from the Department of Social Services and Development (DSSD), also provided food packs to the affected individuals temporarily staying at the evacuation center.

Richelle Verdeprado-Mangga, DSSD head, said the validation of the total affected families is still ongoing. (MAP)