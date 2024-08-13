2 hurt in electrocution

Two persons were injured after they were electrocuted at Borja Building, Purok Mabinuligon I, Barangay Sum ag, Bacolod City at 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, August 11.

Police identified the victims as Abner Borja, 64, owner of the said building, and his nephew ChiluAcebuche, 26, a construction worker.

Captain Michael Tuburan, commander of Police Station 9, said Monday, the two victims were constructing the roof of the building using a welding machine.

He said the steel accidentally touched the wire of the Central Negros Electric Cooperative (Ceneco).

The victims sustained minor burns and injuries. They were rushed to the Bacolod South General Hospital and they are now in stable condition.

Tuburan urged the public to take precautionary measures when constructing a house or building to avoid similar incidents. (MAP)