2 men involved in road crash arrested for illegal drugs

TWO men who crashed their car into roadside structures and a mango tree along the National Highway in Barangay San Teodoro, Binalbagan, Negros Occidental, were arrested for illegal drug violations on Christmas Day, December 25, 2025.

Police identified the suspects as alias “Anthon,” 35, and alias “Phil,” 26, both residents of Barangay 2, Kabankalan City, Negros Occidental.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, chief of the Police Regional Office–Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) Public Information Office, said the Binalbagan Municipal Police Station responded to a reported vehicular accident involving a Toyota Wigo along the National Highway in Barangay San Teodoro at around 12:50 p.m.

Upon the arrival of police responders, she said the suspects, sensing their presence, fled the scene and managed to board a tricycle.

However, they were apprehended at Crossing Bag-o, Barangay San Jose, Binalbagan. They were immediately brought by police responders to the station and turned over to the duty traffic investigator.

The investigator questioned why both suspects attempted to evade police responders, prompting him to inspect a black backpack, which led to the recovery of suspected illegal drugs, Malong added.

Police recovered from the suspects’ possession a black backpack, four heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets, and one tied plastic sachet containing suspected shabu weighing 80 grams with an estimated market value of P544,000, as well as a Toyota Wigo.

Investigation showed that the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to hit roadside structures and a mango tree, resulting in significant damage.

Malong said alias “Anthon” is considered a high-value individual, while his companion is identified as a street-level drug personality in Negros Occidental.

The suspects are detained at the custodial facility of the Binalbagan Municipal Police Station. They will be charged with violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

“This operation highlights PRO-NIR’s relentless, firm, and uncompromising campaign against illegal drugs. Even in routine incidents and during the holiday season, law enforcement remains vigilant and decisive in pursuing offenders,” Malong said.

She said PRO-NIR sends a clear and unwavering message: drug activities will be uncovered, offenders will be apprehended, and the law will be enforced without pause to protect the peace and safety of communities across the Negros Island Region. (MAP)