2 minors arrested in drug bust

Two minors were arrested by operatives of the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) Drug Enforcement Unit at Purok Lampirong, Barangay 2, Bacolod City at about 12:43 a.m. Friday, September 27.

BCPO records showed the suspects, both 16-year-olds and residents of Barangay 3, were arrested after one of them sold a sachet of shabu to a poseur buyer.

Police recovered from the suspects’ possession several sachets of suspected shabu weighing 50 grams with an estimated market value of P340,000 and the marked money.

The police said the suspects were under surveillance for almost a month before their arrest.

The suspects are detained at the custodial facility of Police Station 2. They will be charged for violation of Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. /MAP