2 missing fishermen returned home in Cadiz City

Two fishermen who were earlier declared missing and were rescued in Masbate returned home in Cadiz City. Edwin Hinojales, 17, and Joren Parochil, 22, finally went home to their respective families in Brgy. Zone 1, Cadiz City, November 1, 2024.

Hinojales and Parochil set out to sea, unaware of the relentless storm, Typhoon Kristine on October 26.

They were reported missing after their families lost contact with them.

The two missing Cadiz City fishermen were rescued by local fisherfolk off the coast of Naboctot, a village in Placer, Masbate province, according to a report by the Philippine Coast Guard Northern Negros District.

Cadiz City Mayor Salvador Escalante Jr. said upon arrival the two underwent a medical examination before going home to their houses. (TDE)