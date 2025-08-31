2 more bodies found in Talisay City

THE Talisay City Police Station is still conducting a thorough investigation to identify the two bodies found in a grassy parking area of First Farmers Holding Corporation, Barangay Dos Hermanas, Talisay City, Negros Occidental on Friday evening, August 29, 2025.

Police Regional Office-Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) records showed the two bodies were found by a concerned citizen around 6 p.m.

The victims were already in an advanced state of decomposition. One of the bodies was wearing a black shirt, denim shorts, and an underwear, while the other was wearing denim shorts without any upper garment.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said the investigators of Talisay City Police Station are conducting investigation to identify the bodies.

On August 11, 2025, three bodies were also found in Talisay City.

The first case was reported around 2:20 a.m. in Hacienda San Isidro, Barangay Concepcion, where a male, estimated to be 45–50 years old, was found beside a sugarcane field near an abandoned motorcycle and helmet.

Around 9 a.m., a decomposing male body clad in blue shorts was found beside a sugarcane field by the hacienda overseer in Hacienda Minuluan Mendoza, Barangay Matab-ang.

Around 2 p.m., another male victim, aged approximately 35–40 years old, was discovered inside a sugarcane plantation in Hacienda San Isidro, Barangay Concepcion. Personal belongings and a kitchen knife were recovered nearby.

Two of them were already identified by police investigators. (MAP)