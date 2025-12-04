2 most wanted arrested in Negros Occidental

THE Police Regional Office–Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) arrested the region’s first and eighth most wanted persons in Negros Occidental on December 2, 2025.

Police identified the suspects as alias “Mar,” 63, a native of Purok Sunflower, Barangay Lacaron, Valladolid, and temporarily residing in Purok Pagla-um, Barangay Makiling, Sagay City; and alias “Poloy,” 22, a resident of Purok Sherman Hill, Barangay Baviera, Sagay City.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said alias “Mar” was arrested by Valladolid police on an arrest warrant for 17 counts of statutory rape and 23 counts of acts of lasciviousness under the Revised Penal Code and Republic Act 7610.

She said the suspect allegedly forcibly assaulted the minor victim and threatened to kill her if she reported the incident.

Alias “Poloy” was arrested by operatives of the Sagay City Police Station for statutory rape in Purok Paghidait, Barangay Baviera, Sagay City, around 9:30 p.m.

Malong said alias “Poloy,” together with his three co-accused, allegedly took turns sexually assaulting the minor victim after a drinking session.

She said the arrest of the region’s first and eighth most wanted fugitives marks a significant victory in PRO-NIR’s campaign against criminality.

She added that it reflects the dedication, skill, and coordination of personnel in bringing high-value targets to justice and reinforcing public safety across the region.

“We urge the community to remain proactive partners in this mission by reporting suspicious activities and information on wanted individuals. Together, through vigilance and cooperation, we can continue to create safer neighborhoods and ensure that peace and security prevail for every Negrense,” Malong said. (MAP)