2 Negrenses build One Home Solutions Digital Application

Two Negrense Information Technology Developers Trident3chnology Corporation Errold Calvo and Miles Liza developed the One Home Solutions digital application which will serve as the first property concierge in the Province of Negros Occidental.

The property concierge was founded by CEO Kristel Curbilla, a Bacolodnon whose family is also involved in the construction business.

They launched the said Digital Application at Park Inn by Radisson Hotel in Bacolod City on October 17, 2024, with Ms. Kara Daniela Villarosa, Miss Bacolod MassKara Universe 2022, some media practitioners, content creators, and potential service providers and suppliers in attendance.

Curbilla said, the One Home Solutions will serve as the bridge among the service providers, suppliers and clients to ensure safe, reliable, and convenient service for all or will serve as a one-stop hub for the people’s property needs.

“We are not the contractor. We are here as a digital application that will connect service providers and clients and simplify the complexities of property management. We will connect property owners with a wide network of accredited service providers and suppliers. Whether it’s a routine maintenance, renovation or specialized services, our platform offers seamless access to trusted professionals,” she said.

With a focus on innovation and quality, One Home Solutions is committed to setting new industry standards, and making property management more efficient and stress-free. Our goal is to create a reliable and easy-to-use platform that helps property owners take care of their investments with confidence. Whether you're managing a single home or multiple properties, One Home Solutions is here to provide the support you need, she said.

Service providers will be accredited by their company to ensure clients welfare and protection.

There will be warranties and after-sales services to ensure client satisfaction.

The services offered include electrical works, plumbing, fireproofing, drapes and blinds supply and installation, art curator for art and spaces, energy cleansing for space, CCTV installation and supply and repair, screen repairs, appliance repair, installation of wall papers, tints, glass for offices and homes, carpet installation, re-organizing spaces, materials and services canvasser, preventive maintenance, AFSS/FDAS, landscaping, generator preventive maintenance, pest control, furniture repairs, pool design, construction and maintenance, processing of business permit, building permits, business permits, automated gate supply, installation and repair, professional electrical engineer consultancy, professional mechanical engineer consultancy, aircon cleaning and installation and other services, roll up installation and repairs, architects, interior and engineers, trucking services - purchasing materials and Lipat Bahay, property management, documentation for rents and for sale, loss control management/safety consultancy, building works, masonry works, painting works, project supervision, project consultancy, design and drafting, materials purchasing, interior design purchasing, glass installation and supply, general cleaning services, de-sanitation services, siphoning, tank cleaning, trucking services, sofa upholstery, water proofing, roof repairs/works, Feng Shui consultancy, ceiling repairs/works, de-clogging services, smart home service provider and many more.