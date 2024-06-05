2 private firms willing to undertake Matab-ang River project

Two private companies are said to be interested in undertaking the Matab-ang River project to improve the water supply in Bacolod City, Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said Tuesday, June 4.

Benitez said Tuesday, June 4, the two companies are willing to undertake the Matab-ang River project in Talisay City, and they will know soon who will win to push through with the proposal.

“Initially, I was thinking that the city would do it to make it fast, but obviously, it will also take the same time if the private companies implement it,” he added.

Benitez noted that the existing water supply of Baciwa-PrimeWater had decreased by 15 million liters a day (MLD) which is almost 12 percent.

He also said that the private company would sell the water to Baciwa-PrimeWater. He said the Matab-ang River can provide at least 20 MLD.

Aside from the Matab-ang River, Benitez said the Bocal-Bocal Spring water in Barangay Alangilan, which can provide at least five MLD, has now been injected into the pipelines of Baciwa-Primewater.

He said water pressure monitoring and system adjustments are being done to ensure increased pressure in affected areas.

“Some areas may start feeling the effects and have teams prepared to address leaks and broken pipes,” he added.

The mayor disclosed that the Bocal-Bocal Spring water will improve the supply in Villa Angela Subdivision, Villamonte, Barangays 27, 28, 29, and 30.

It will also improve the water supply in Eroreco in Barangay Mandalagan, Hervias 1 and 2, Villa Ramos, and La Salle Avenue.*