2 San Carlos JOs test positive for illegal drug use

Two job order employees of the San Carlos City government tested positive for illegal drug use, its mayor, Renato Gustilo, said Tuesday, February 13.

This is based on the drug test conducted on February 12.

Gustilo said they will call the concerned employees and inform them to stop working for the city government.

"As they are JO workers, automatically, they are out of government service," Gustilo said.

However, he said if they are regular employees, they are under the Civil Service Commission (CSC), and they will be subjected to a confirmatory test.

If, after the confirmatory test, they still tested positive, Gustilo said they would be put in rehabilitation, and if they refused, charges would be filed against them.

The drug testing was conducted by the San Carlos City Anti-Drug Abuse Council (SCCADAC).

At least 250 regular and job order employees of the City Agriculture's Office (CAO) were drug tested by San Carlos City Health Office (CHO) staff.

Random drug testing is a mandatory requirement of the CSC through Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, for a drug-free workplace, Ana Liza Macaraya, legal assistant and SCCADAC Secretariat, said.*