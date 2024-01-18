2 suspected rebels killed in La Castellana clash

Two alleged members of the New People's Army (NPA) were killed in an encounter with the government troopers in Hacienda Gomez, Brgy. Sag-ang, La Castellana on Wednesday, January 17.

Based on the military report, the troops of the 62nd Infantry (Unifier) Battalion immediately launched operations after a concerned civilian reported about the alleged extortion activities and attempt of recruitment of the rebels in the area.

The firefight lasted for about three minutes.

The clash resulted two casualties in the rebels side who are unidentified as of press time.

The military also recovered one AR15 rifle, one homemade shotgun, one caliber .45 pistol, magazines with serviceable ammunition, medical paraphernalia, two backpacks, subversive documents, and the rebels’ personal belongings at the encounter site.*