20 centenarians get P100K from Capitol

A total of 20 Negrense centenarians received P100,000 each as a cash gift from the provincial government in 2023, data from the Provincial Social Welfare Development Office (PSWDO) showed.

The beneficiaries were from Kabankalan City, Cadiz City, La Castellana, Talisay City, Sagay City, Ilog, La Carlota City, Cauayan, Pontevedra, Bago City, Silay City, San Enrique and San Carlos City.

Chiqui Gonzales, PSWDO head, said an additional 11 centenarians will be receiving their cash gift this year.

This is in addition to the list that will be submitted by the different local governments to their office for validation.

Gonzales admitted that they are having a hard time verifying the documents submitted because other beneficiaries do not have birth certificates as proof that they are already 100 years old.

She advised the families of centenarians to submit secondary documents like baptismal certificates, medical records, and birth certificates of their children that show the names of their parents.

She clarified that the local governments must validate the claims and documents before they submit them to the PSWDO.

She added that aside from the cash gift from the Capitol, the city governments of Sagay, Cadiz, and San Carlos are also giving out cash gifts to their centenarian celebrants.*