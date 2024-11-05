20 outstanding taxpayers will be recognized during the celebration of Cinco De Noviembre

A total of 20 outstanding taxpayers will be given recognition by the provincial government during the 126th Cinco de Noviembre celebration today.

The ten outstanding taxpayers for the individual category are Herminio Maravilla, Patrick Miguel Montilla, Vickh Lim, Francisco Manalo, Elena Corral, Gerard Valdivia, and Atty. Garry Acuña and Dr. Ramon Gustilo.

For the corporate category, the awardees are BISCOM, Victorias Milling Co. Inc., Tanduay Distiller's, Inc., Manapla Sun Power Devt., Asian Alcohol Corp., New Foundland Agri Co. Inc., Phil., Spring Water Resources, NONECO, Phil. National Bank and Hesperus Agri and Devt. Co. Et Al.

The awarding is set during the program set today at 8:00 A.M. to be led by Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson and Vice Governor Jeffrey Ferrer at the Provincial Lagoon and Park. (TDE)