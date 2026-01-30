20 transport workers test positive in random drug testing in Dumaguete

A TOTAL of 20 individuals tested positive for illegal drugs during the conduct of Oplan Harabas 2026, a random drug testing operation led by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency–Negros Island Region (PDEA-NIR) in coordination with the Land Transportation Office–Negros Island Region (LTO-NIR) and other partner agencies on January 29, 2025 in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental.

The operation was led by LTO-NIR Officer-in-Charge Director Jeck Conlu, PDEA-NIR Director Melvin Estoque, Coast Guard District Southern Visayas Commodore Christopher Auro, Police Regional Office-NIR Director Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay, and Regional Highway Patrol Unit-NIR Chief Lieutenant Colonel Ma. Delia Pedrezuela.

LTO-NIR in a statement said that a total of 96 personnel were deployed, including 18 from LTO-NIR, to Dumaguete Transport Terminal, Dumaguete Ceres Terminal, and Bypass Road, Zone 2, and Barangay Looc for the Oplan Harabas 2026.

LTO-NIR records revealed that of the 193 transport workers who underwent the drug test, 14 truck drivers tested positive for illegal drug use, one truck helper, one jeepney driver, one e-trike driver and three tricycle drivers.

A proper documentation and required procedures were also undertaken for those who tested positive.

LTO-NIR said that those individuals who initially test positive will undergo confirmatory testing, and those who test positive upon confirmation shall be subject to appropriate administrative sanctions in accordance with existing rules and regulations. (MAP)