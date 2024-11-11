200 Beneficiaries Participated in the DOLE TUPAD Orientation

Spearheaded by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), together with Mayor Albee Benitez's effort to secure 200 slots for the beneficiaries and the support of the Uswag Ilonggo Partylist Representative Cong. James “Jojo” Ang, Jr., a DOLE Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged and Displaced Workers (TUPAD) Orientation was held last November 8 at the BCGC Lobby.

The activity was participated by numerous barangays such as Brgy. 1, 13, 2, 26, 27, Estefania, Mandalagan, Pahanocoy, Punta Taytay, and Tangub.

With a number of 200 beneficiaries, the program aims to support the economic situation and will give a temporary employment starting November 8 until November 21 to the beneficiaries. The scope of work will cover community gardening and school cleaning, among many others.