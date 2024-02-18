200 Kabankalan students get P1-M educational aid from Guv

Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson led the turnover of educational assistance amounting to PHP 1 million to 200 students of Southland College, Kabankalan City, recently.

This activity held on Thursday, February 15, at the Southland College is the 13th turnover ceremony of the Governor's Educational Assistance.

The students received P5,000 each from the governor.

For school year 2022-2023, a total 90 grantees have graduated with some of them already working, while others recently passed their board examinations.

The turnover ceremony dubbed 'Incomparable Goodwill' was attended by Board Member Jeffrey Tubola, Southland College president, Juan Antonio Villaluz, executive director and Kabankalan City Vice Mayor Miguel Zayco, faculty and staff, the 200 grantees and their parents. (PR)