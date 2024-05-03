200 scholars get educational assistance from Province

Some 200 scholars of Catholic Ming Yuan College (CMYC) in Brgy. Bluementritt, Mucia received educational assistance worth a total of P600,000 from the Provincial Government of Negros Occidental.

Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson led the turned over to the scholars. CMYC Board of Trustees Chairman Alfredo Barcelona, CMYC Administrator Fr. Yongxing Cui, VP for Academic Affairs, Mariam Castel, and Negros Occ. Scholarship Program Head Karen Dinsay, among others, were present at the ceremonial distribution of cash assistance.

Lacson said he hopes the scholars will advance to be confident individuals, responsible citizens, and effective contributors to the community and the nation.

“To our students who are recipients of today’s educational assistance, most of whom I have learned are children of our farmers, please know that your welfare and future are among the concerns I hold close,” he said.