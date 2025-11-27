2,000 cops to be deployed in NIR for 'Trillion Peso March'

A TOTAL of 2,000 policemen will be deployed by the Police Regional Office–Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) for the upcoming “Trillion Peso March 2.0” on November 30, 2025, across the region.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said the activity is expected to draw participants from various sectors, advocacy groups, and youth organizations.

She said the gathering is anticipated to be peaceful, with organizers set to raise concerns related to governance and public accountability.

As part of PRO-NIR’s commitment to public safety, she added that they have activated a comprehensive security and public safety plan in coordination with local government units, emergency responders, and partner agencies.

Malong noted that a sufficient number of personnel will be deployed to implement measures for crowd management, traffic flow, emergency response, and the monitoring of any potential security concerns.

“While no major threats have been monitored as of this date, PRO-NIR will be placed under heightened alert status to ensure the security and safety of the general public,” Malong said.

She said PRO-NIR affirms its commitment to upholding the constitutional rights of all participants while ensuring public order and community safety.

Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay, PRO-NIR director, said the regional office is fully committed to ensuring that the November 30 activity is conducted safely, peacefully, and orderly.

“We respect the people’s right to peaceful assembly, and our duty is to protect that right while safeguarding the welfare of the entire community,” he said.

Ibay called on all participants to exercise responsibility and cooperation as authorities work together to maintain peace and civility throughout the event.

“PRO-NIR stands ready—professional, prepared, and dedicated to serving the people of Negros Island,” Ibay said.

With unified efforts among security forces, partner agencies, and community stakeholders, he said PRO-NIR assures the public that all necessary protocols are in place to support a smooth and secure conduct of the Trillion Peso March 2.0.

Ibay also urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities through established hotlines and police assistance desks. (MAP)