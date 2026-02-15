202 couples wed at Bacolod 'Valentine mass wedding'

A TOTAL of 202 couples tie the knot in a mass wedding on Valentine’s Day at the Bacolod City College (BCC) Activity Center on February 14, 2026.

The event was officiated by Mayor Greg Gasataya, with First Lady Maita Gasataya, along with Councilors Homer Bais, Em Ang, Jason Villarosa, Israel Salanga, and Jude Thaddeus Sayson.

Also present were Civil Registrar’s Office head Hermilo Pauyon and Barangay Mansilingan Chieftain Franz Tiokno.

The ceremony, themed “Forever Begins Today: Ceremony, Love, and Celebration,” featured an elegant gold, white, and orange motif, symbolizing unity, prosperity, and enduring love.

In his message, Gasataya emphasized the legal and lifelong significance of marriage under Philippine law.

“This is not something to be taken lightly. Once the ceremony is completed, under the laws of the Philippines, you are already one. We are gathered here today to share in the joy and love that each of you has brought to this occasion,” Gasataya said.

Tionko and Villarosa led the Unity Candle ceremony, symbolizing the merging of two lives.

Salanga and Ang also led the Unity Sand ceremony, representing the inseparable bond and enduring partnership of the couples, while Sayson and Bais led the Ceremonial Toast, offering words of encouragement and inspiration.

Bais also shared a meaningful reminder on the permanence of marriage.

"My mother-in-law once told me that once married, there is ‘no return, no exchange,’” he said, to which he added, “no retreat, no surrender,” encouraging couples to remain steadfast in their commitment.

The City also announced four special awards to couples who embodied the spirit of love.

The special awards include Forever Young at Heart Award, which was awarded to couple Kyle and Vanjie Loriezo, while the Love Knows No Age Award was given to couple Jeffrey and Suzzete Suanico of Barangay 18.

Best Dressed Couple Award was given to couple Elton John Novilla and Messi Rebamonte, and Sweetest Love Award was awarded to couple Ronnie Panohinog and Camille Anne Panohinog.

The winners received cash prizes and gift certificates from Aida's Chicken Inasal.

The mass wedding also became a symbol of hope for couples who had faced difficult circumstances.

Among them were Rolando Toledo and Sharon Gaho, who had lived together for 21 years while struggling with homelessness.

Anjanette Servano, head of the Bacolod Anti-Mendicancy Management Division under the Department of Social Services and Development (DSSD), said the couple and their five children were rescued two weeks ago along San Juan Street, in front of Police Station 1.

The rescue was part of the city’s ongoing efforts to assist families in vulnerable situations.

Rolando and Sharon worked as barkers, while their children helped by asking for alms and selling small items.

Through the City Government’s intervention, the family is now temporarily sheltered at the Arao Relocation Site in Barangay Vista Alegre, where they are receiving assistance while preparing for a more stable future.

The mass wedding highlights the importance of civil registration in securing legal identity and protecting the rights of families.

It also forms part of the city’s efforts to make essential government services more accessible and meaningful to Bacolodnons.

The event was held in celebration of Civil Registration Month. (MAP)