2022 Soce of 7 senatorial bets sought by ICI

THE Statements of Contributions and Expenditures (Soce) of seven senatorial candidates in the 2022 national and local polls have been sent by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI).

In an interview, Comelec Chairman George Garcia bared that they have sent the Soces of seven candidates for senator in the 2022 polls after they were among those requested by the ICI.

"There are more or less seven candidates for the senator. There were winners and there were those that didn't win," said Garcia.

"The Comelec is fully supportive of the ICI, whatever documents they will need. Anyway, these are all public documents," he added.

The poll chief said the Soces of the seven senatorial bets in 2022 are among those, whose Soces were sought by the ICI.

"The ICI requested copies of the 2022 Soce of some candidates, both national and local. We sent it to our Political Finance and Affairs Department (PFAD) for them to immediately communicate and give these documents to ICI," said Garcia.

To note, the ICI is a fact-finding body tasked to investigate corruption in government flood control and infrastructure projects.

On the other hand, the Soce contains the full, true, and itemized statement of all contributions and expenditures in connection with the election required to be submitted by all candidates and political parties. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)