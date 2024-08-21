2024 MassKara Festival logo depicts threatened flora, fauna in Negros

The logo of the 2024 MassKara Festival, set from Oct. 12 to 27, depicts the unique, vulnerable, and critically-endangered flora and fauna of Negros Island in the city's iconic smiling mask.

Festival organizer Bacolod Yuhum Foundation (BYF), in a statement on Monday, said it is taking the lead in using the festival as "a platform to promote conservation, environmental awareness, and sustainability."

"The innovative logo seamlessly blends the festival's vibrant spirit with a critical message about protecting Negros' unique biodiversity," BYF director for culture and arts Kuster Cadagat said.

Design activist Myish Endonila of Myish Studio created the festival's Sapphire Edition logo in consultation with Lisa Paguntalan, executive director of the Philippines Biodiversity Conservation Foundation Inc.

Cadagat said, "Beyond its visual appeal, the logo serves as a call to action for conservation."

This year's design still features the critically endangered Southern indigo-banded kingfisher from last year but now showcases eight more elements.

These include representations of the critically-endangered Negros bleeding-heart dove, rufous-headed hornbill, and Paphiopedilum acmodontum, an orchid endemic to Negros, as well as the endangered Visayan spotted deer.

Also showcased are both the vulnerable Visayan leopard cat and the Rufous-lored kingfisher.

The two others include the dimorphic kingfisher and the Amyema lisae, a mistletoe endemic to Negros.

The corn blue sapphire at the center of the smiling mask is believed to bring protection, fortune, and good spirit to one's soul.

Below are the blue sapphire, the symbol of power and strength, and also of kindness and wise judgment, and the star sapphire, a stone of destiny, symbolizing dreams, potential, and hope.

"The logo design by Myish has set a new standard, branding the festival with a focus on wildlife conservation. We hope to ignite a passion for protecting our environment and ensuring a sustainable future for generations to come," Cadagat said.

He added that the BYF is "spotlighting these threatened species to cultivate a deeper appreciation for Negros' natural heritage and inspire individuals and organizations to support vital conservation efforts." (PNA)