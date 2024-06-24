2024 sglg regional assessment

Negros Occidental Gov. Bong Lacson welcomed the Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG) Regional Assessment Team of the Department of the Interior and Local Government led by PD Roselyn Quintana of DILG Guimaras, today.

The team conducted an on-site assessment of Negros Occidental’s ten performance areas as Financial Administration and Sustainability, Disaster Preparedness, Social Protection, and Sensitivity, Health Compliance and Responsiveness, Sustainable Education, Business-friendliness and Competitiveness, Environmental Management, Safety, Peace and Order, Environmental Management, Tourism, Heritage Development, Culture and the Arts, and Youth Development.

Gov. Lacson said that the assessment is a continuing challenge for civil servants to enhance LGU performance and uphold integrity, transparency, and accountability in government service.

DILG Negros Occ. Director Teodora Sumagaysay, Negros Occ. Acting Provincial Administrator Atty. Alberto Nellas, Jr. Negros Occ. Police Provincial Office (NOCPPO) Director, Colonel Rainerio De Chavez, and 303rd Brigade Commander General Orlando Edralin, among others, were present at the activity. (Provincial Capitol of Negros Occidental)