205 grams shabu seized in Bacolod

An estimated P1.394 million worth of suspected shabu was seized in a drug bust operation by operatives of the City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) at Purok Lubi, Barangay 3, Bacolod City at about midnight. Sunday, June 16.

The operation also led to the arrest of Belmer Francia, 21, a resident of Barangay 3, and his grandfather, Wilfrando Francia, 61.

Captain Joven Mogato, officer-in-charge of CDEU, said the suspects were arrested after one of them sold a sachet of shabu to a poseur buyer.

Police recovered from the suspects' possession four heat-sealed and two knot-tied plastic bags of suspected shabu weighing 205 grams, a pouch, P1,000 marked money, P11,000 boodle money, and P250 cash.

Mogato said Belmer was identified as a high-value individual while his grandfather was also identified as a street-level individual in Bacolod City.

He said the suspects, who are detained at the custodial facility of Police Station 2, will be charged for a violation of Sections 5, 11, and 26 of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002./MAP