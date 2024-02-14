2,086 registered on 1st day of voter registration

A total of 2,086 registrants trooped to the different Commission on Elections (Comelec) offices in Negros Occidental, including Bacolod City, during the first day of registration on February 12 for the 2025 elections.

"It's a good start that several already registered during the first day," said provincial Comelec supervisor Atty. Ian Lee Ananoria.

The voter's registration will run until September 30, as the filing of the Certificate of Candidacy for the 2025 elections is expected in October.

Ananoria said Comelec has not yet come up with the Calendar of Activities for the coming midterm and local elections.

He said that he is hoping that the good start of registration will be sustained for registrants to avoid the rush.

Bacolod City has the highest voter registrants on the first day, with 302.

Comelec expects about 200,000 voters to register by September 30.

Meanwhile, Ananoria said they will hold a registration fair at SM City Bacolod on February 23 and that satellite registration is also ongoing in the barangays.

Another voter registration fair is set in August, Ananoria added.*