21 advance to ‘Tingog sang Kadalag-an’ grand finals

A total of 21 Victoriahanon singers are advancing to the grand finals of this year’s Tingog Sang Kadalag-an in celebration of the 26th Kadalag-an Festival.

From the 104 aspiring singing champions who auditioned, 45 individuals proceeded to the elimination round held last February 24 and March 1.

There will be six contestants who will vie for this year’s Junior Category while 10 participants for the Open Category.

In addition, five previous singing champions will go head-to-head for the Battle of the Champions.

The voices of Ernesto Puying III, Angelica Navaro, John Xander Java, Jairah Dequiña, Ellah Mae Depacaquivo, and Jabez Dean Marte stood out among 20 contestants during the Junior Category eliminations.

For the Open Category, Khim Joshua Belleza, Catrina Cartagena, Jun Emetrio Lanada, Daniela Castillano, Ken Zaire Eustaquio, Armie Baron, Ellaine Jaye Nicole Toledo, Daisyne Occeña, Rheianne Aidee Mabaquiao, and Elton John Siason secured their spots in the grand finals.

For the Champions Category, Rolly Beloria, Chrystelle Vailoces, Frederick Dela Cruz, Thryziah Puying, and Cherry Narag will compete for the coveted title.

Noven Belleza, the city’s pride and Tawag ng Tanghalan Grand Champion will perform in the highly anticipated Tingog sang Kadalag-an Grand Finals set to happen at the Sidlak Victorias Global City Activity Center on March 23, 5 pm. (PR)