21 Dumaguete coffee makers eye expansion

The coffee business in this central part of Negros Oriental is brewing fast and many of them are eyeing expansion not only to grow their business but also to help local coffee farmers.

As the city celebrates Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Month this July, at least 21 coffee exhibitors joined the Coffee Festival initiated by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

Krystle Jade Bato, DTI-Negros Oriental spokesperson, said Friday that from four participants during last year’s exhibit, more coffee entrepreneurs are taking part in the “coffee only” festival from July 19 to 26.

Most of them hope to expand their markets and rake in more sales, Bato said during the festival opening at a mall in this capital city.

“The participation turnout this year is encouraging, considering that last year, only four coffee establishments joined the trade fair that was lumped with other businesses,” she said.

“Those taking part in this year’s festival have seen its benefits, such as the promotion of their businesses and connecting with potential clients for a wider market while increasing their sales.”

The exhibitors include coffee shops, coffee farmers’ associations, suppliers of coffee beans, equipment, and milk, and a team that offers coffee training.

Ned Anthony Solis of Brewedways Coffee said in an interview that the festival would help him grow his business and help coffee farmers, such as those in Zamboanguita, Negros Oriental where they source part of their coffee beans.

“I started trying out local coffee last year and one thing I noticed, there was a significant improvement already this year and they qualify for fine robusta and it makes us happy,” Solis said.

Another young entrepreneur, Howard Wong of Coffee Collective shared some of the challenges in the local coffee industry.

“People are very supportive of local businesses here but for such a small community, I feel like the market is quite saturated by the same ideas and concepts,” Wong said.

He lauded the Coffee Festival for promoting the local industry and providing coffee lovers with a lot of choices in a single venue.

Wong said he hopes to see more local coffee farmers producing quality beans as there is not enough supply in the province that he has to import beans from Brazil, Colombia, and other countries.

Bato noted an increase in the number of coffee businesses in Negros Oriental but not all are participating in the festival due to fees being collected by the organizers, Teamskills, who has partnered with DTI and organized the event with Robinsons Place shopping mall.

A festival competition of baristas is set on July 26 with notable personalities in the coffee industry coming over as judges, she added. (PNA)