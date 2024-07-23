21-hectare township to help develop Bacolod into ‘super city’

The vision to become a “super city” received a boost with the construction of the 21-hectare Saluda township in Barangay Bata here.

Phinma Property Holdings Corp. and local partner JEPP Real Estate Co. broke ground on Friday for the establishment of the PHP12-billion convergence of residential, commercial, retail and abundant open spaces along the Bacolod-Silay Airport Access Road.

Raphael Felix, Phinma Properties president and chief executive officer, said their vision aligns with the goal of Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez to make Bacolod the best place for living, working and playing.

"We are happy to be part of Bacolod's journey to become a supercity through Saludad. The residential developments, leisure amenities, commercial spaces, and other features of the township will undeniably attract more residents, as well as opportunities for growth in the city," Felix said.

Citing the growth of Bacolod's economy by 9.8 percent in 2022, which enabled continuous urbanization and a high employment rate, Phinma Properties noted that it resulted in the need for more housing and real estate.

During the media roundtable on Thursday afternoon, Paolo Reyes, vice president-chief township officer, said the first phase will be finished by December 2025 and the second phase by 2028.

"The first phase, the southern part of the property, is ongoing. That includes the hotel development, the first phase of our commercial lots, as well as the first phase of our mid-rise buildings," he added.

The business district, with commercial offerings of 21 lots, has a gross land area of 7.6 hectares, while the 9.4-hectare residential development offers 227 lots.

Described as a "distinctly Bacolod address," Saludad is "designed to capture and preserve the essence of Bacolod living while incorporating modern conveniences and sustainable practices into its neighborhoods and state-of-the-art amenities," according to Phinma.

The panoramic view of three mountains in Negros Occidental -- Mt. Silay, Mt. Mandalagan, and Mt. Kanlaon -- serves as the backdrop of Saludad, integrating natural beauty into its development. (PNA)