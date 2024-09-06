21 ladies vie for the Miss Universe Philippines Negros Occidental Crown

Twenty-one ladies vied for the Miss Universe Philippines Negros Occidental crown set on November 24, 2024 at SMX Convention Center, SM City Bacolod.

The candidates had their first public appearance when they had their sashing rites and mini press conference attended by the members of the media and content creators held at Park Inn by Radisson Bacolod on September 5, 2024.

The candidates were Bernie Larit, Arianah Dimson, Jonalyn Grace Diamena, Allana Brodit, Frances Marie Monsale, Anika Rose Torres, Hannah Eureka Carriedo, Angeline Shane Javellana, Carvi Reyes Lacson, Dissa Figueroa, Franches Anne Laquibla, Althea Nicole Gadingan, Ina Marie Hengelmolen, Brittany Kendylle Gabutina, Mary Angelique Faye Cabellero, Angelica Janine Layoso, Cj Lois Nicole Wong, Louise Lian Bobe, Patricia Ysabel Galapino, Precious Ramiragen Batiancilla and Elvie Mae Barrios.

Esthetica Rehab Medic and Wellness Center owned by Ms. Kashmere Granada is the official Beauty and Aesthetics Partner of Miss Universe Philippines Negros Occidental.

Ms. Kashmere Granada is also the lead organizer of the Miss Universe PH Negros Occidental.

They will have their official sashing and presscon again on November 10, 2024; Sponsors Visit on November 13; Gala Night on November 15; Charity Day Visit on November 16; Corporate Day on November 17; Pre-pageant on November 19 and Coronation Night on November 24, 2024.