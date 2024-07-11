21-year-old killed in Kabankalan shooting

A 21-year-old resident of Kabankalan City was killed in a shooting incident at around 2:20 AM on July 10, 2024, in Purok 6, Barangay Bantayan, Kabankalan City, The victim was identified as Cedric Jaro Alyas "Odong", 21 years old and resident of Proper Barangay Locotan, Kabankalan City.

The Kabankalan City Police Station was informed by Barangay Kagawad Raffy John Dalanon that there was a victim of a shooting incident at their barangay.

Based on the initial police investigation the residents of the place heard gunshots and later found the victim on the road with gunshot wounds on head and leg and already unconscious.

The victim was brought to the Hospital for declaration of his Death. The investigation is still ongoing and the motive the police said could be personal grudges. (TDE)