212 JOs, COS lose jobs at Capitol

A total of 212 job orders and contract of service employees at the provincial government of Negros Occidental lost their jobs at the start of this year after their contracts were not renewed, Provincial Administrator Rayfrando Diaz said Thursday, January 11.

Diaz said 97 job order casuals, 92 contract of service workers, and 23 plantilla casual employees were not renewed this year.

He said among those laid off were JOs and COS employees who were tested positive for illegal drugs during a mandatory drug test in December last year, and the 30 watchmen and security officers under the Security and Safety Division.

To ensure that public services will not be hampered, the provincial government is hiring personnel to fill the vacancies left by those who were laid off, he added.

“With the full operations of the Mambukal Resort, Negros Residences, and the Food Terminal Market of Occidental Negros, we will be hiring more employees to be deployed at the different establishments under the Economic Enterprise Development Department (EEDD),” he said.

"There are a lot of qualified applicants," Diaz added.

Other employees who lost their employment were not performing well in their respective jobs; that's why their contracts were not renewed anymore based on the recommendation of the Department heads, Diaz said.*