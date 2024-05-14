2,158 indigent seniors in E.B. Magalona receive DSWD social pension

A total of 2,158 indigent senior citizens from all 23 barangays of E. B. Magalona have received their social pension from the DSWD this year, amounting to P6,000 each, during simultaneous payouts in various venues , May 7-8.

The P6,000 assistance represents their stipend for the first semester of the year (January to June), at P1,000 per month, that has been increased this year, from P500 per month last year.

The first day payout was held in various upland and coastal barangays catering to clustered barangays, while the second day payout was held at the Public Plaza, catering to Poblacions 1, 2, and 3.

Gracing the payout on the second day were Mayor Marvin Malacon and Executive Assistant Matthew Louis Malacon, who both provided snacks to the senior citizens.

The payouts were facilitated by DSWD-6 Social Pension Program staff, led by DSWD-6 project development officer Jezza Mae Sombilla, assisted by MSWDO staff, led by Municipal Social Welfare Officer Emy Lyn Hibionada.

Also helping with the payout for two days was OSCA president Willie Gervacio. (PR)