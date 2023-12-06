2,211 CASES | Influenza-like sickness increases in Negros Occidental

Cases of influenza-like sickness in the province have increased to 258.93 percent from January to December 2 this year, Dr. Girlie Pinongan, provincial health officer, said on Tuesday, December 5.

Data at the Provincial Health Office (PHO) showed that this year, there were 2,211 cases compared to 616 in 2022.

The municipality of Isabela recorded the highest number of cases with 1,680.

Pinongan attributed the increase in influenza-like cases to the cold season.

She also appealed to those afflicted with flu-like symptoms to immediately consult a doctor.

"Don't take antibiotics without a doctor's prescription," she pointed out.

She also advised the public to wear masks in enclosed areas.

Pinongan said that Negros Occidental has no admissions to public hospitals because of Covid-19.

Covid-19 cases, meanwhile, in private hospitals are "manageable,” she said.*