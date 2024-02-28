235 avail free services at SaCaSol, Generika Drugstore health caravan

Some 235 residents of Brgy. Punao in San Carlos City availed of the different services such as health consultation, dental, and haircut during the health caravan

Organized by the San Carlos Solar Energy Inc. (SaCaSol) with the different local agencies of San Carlos City and Generika Drugstore, the event was held at the Brgy. Punao covered court.

Around 60 individuals from the Philippine National Police, Barangay health workers, tanods, and residents also successfully donated blood during the bloodletting activity.

Partner agencies include the City Health Office, City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and the Philippine Red Cross-San Carlos Branch.

SaCaSol Plant Manager Engr. Vegie Niala said the activity is part of the industry's corporate social responsibility to Brgy. Punao where the plant is located. He thanked local officials for their continuous support of every SaCaSol project.

Punong Barangay Paquito Abadies of Brgy. Punao thanked SacaSol for initiating the activity which is a big help for residents who avail of different services.

City Health Officer Dr. Arniel Lawrence Portuguez; Engr. Arthur Batomalaque, Integrated Solid Waste Management/ Pollution Control Division Head; and representatives of the different offices of the LGU were also present during the activity. (PR)