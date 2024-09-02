2,360 learners in Bacolod City, E.B Magalona get ‘PagbaBAGo’ bags from OVP

A total of 2,360 learners from four public elementary schools in Bacolod City and E.B Magalona town in Negros Occidental received the “PagbaBAGo Bags” from the Office of the Vice President (OVP) on August 30, 2024.

Dr. Chris Sorongon, Satellite Office Manager in Bacolod City, said that it is part of the launched "Nationwide Simultaneous PagbaBAGo Bags Distribution" OVP.

He said they distributed the PagbaBAGo bags to students from E.B. Magalona Elementary School, Antonio L. Jayme Elementary School, Don Rodolfo A. Medel Sr. Elementary School, and Bacolod City SPED Center.

“This initiative is part of OVP's PagbaBAGo: A Million Learners campaign that aims to distribute one million backpacks throughout the Philippines and promote the importance of education,” he added.

Sorongon noted that aside from Bacolod City and Negros Occidental, the PagbaBAGo bags were also distributed to other satellite offices such as in Davao, Tacloban, Dagupan, Zamboanga, Surigao, Isabela, Bicol Region, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, and the extension office in Lipa City, Batangas.

Sorongon disclosed that Vice President Sara Duterte hopes that children will be inspired in their studies to finish their education and become professionals. /MAP