2.3K personnel deployed for 2024 POPCEN-CBMS in NegOcc, Bacolod City

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) deployed a total of 2,332 personnel in Negros Occidental, including this highly-urbanized city, to conduct the 2024 Census of Population and Community-Based Monitoring System (POPCEN-CBMS) starting today until September 15.

These include 1,591 enumerators, 269 team supervisors, and 69 census area supervisors assigned to 19 municipalities and 12 cities in Negros Occidental, which has 601 barangays, as well as 335 enumerators, 56 team supervisors, and 12 census area supervisors, dispatched to 61 barangays of Bacolod City.

In a press conference here on Monday, PSA-Negros Occidental chief statistical specialist John Campomanes said for the 2024 POPCEN-CBMS, field enumerators are using Android tablets, for the first time, for faster data collection processing.

“From July to September, enumerators from the PSA will go out and collect important data. These would greatly help in planning for the programs and services of the government. We encourage everyone to take part in the 2024 POPCEN-CBMS and provide accurate and truthful information,” he added.

Campomanes said their field enumerators bear identification (ID) cards to certify that they have been duly hired by the PSA for the census.

“If there are doubts, you may call the PSA at 707-4486 or 435-0574 to confirm if that certain person visiting you at home is indeed a hired enumerator of the PSA,” he added.

Campomanes said after the census is conducted, they expect to complete the population count by the end of the year or Dec. 31, 2024.

“That is the target for President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to proclaim our official population count,” he added.

Senior statistical specialist Jerome Cadayona said the results of the CBMS will be turned over to the local government units (LGUs) in the first quarter of next year.

“The CBMS will be the database of the LGUs for their plans and programs,” he added.

A nationwide government undertaking, the POPCEN-CBMS involves the collection, compilation, evaluation, analysis, publication, and dissemination of data on population count, demographic and socioeconomic characteristics of the population, housing statistics, and other relevant data from the barangay level up to the regional scope.

In support of the conduct of the 2024 POPCEN-CBMS, the President has declared July 2024 as the National Census and Community-based Monitoring System Month.

“All citizens and residents of the Philippines are encouraged to cooperate with the PSA and its census enumerators in the conduct of the 2024 POPCEN-CBMS by providing truthful and complete information in response to census questions, subject to existing laws, rules, and regulations,” the proclamation stated. (PNA)