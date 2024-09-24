24 candidates vie for Mr. & Ms. Teen MassKara 2024

Twenty-four candidates are vying for the Mr. & Ms. Teen MassKara competition, an exciting event that provides the youth the platform to showcase their beauty, talent, and wit.

Bacolod City is preparing for various exciting and fun activities relating to the 45th MassKara festival Sapphire Edition which will kick off on October 11-27, 2024.

Roy Villar Cajilig, founder of the MMTM was joined by Ben John Gohing, who serves as the MMTM Chairman, Karen Pedrera Monje, Operations Director, Noelie Morales, Media and Creative Director and Fritz Arvi Dormentes, Marketing and Logistics in mounting this year’s pageant.

The twelve female candidates include Angel Mae Rico Baldoquin, Romely Yuri Caletina, Jormaine Sajot Juarez, Ashley Mabaquiao Cañete, Shane Macalde Combate, Kira Victoria Frankincense Fundador Gomez, Yashna Sumir M. Sharma, Justine Jade Java, Lexelle Tomayao Pardillo, Janabea Espinosa Gepana, Maxine Louise Delos Santos Martin and Janila Marie Faja Montes.

The twelve male candidates include Adrian Cabalhin Gonzales, Ryan Dela Vega Vividor, Marjoe Canoy Toquillo, Adrian Garcia, James Joseph Bendanillo Manalo, Jag Martin Tupaz Go, Terence Lloyd Alvarez, John Robert Ignacio de Oca, Manteshwar Singh Boparai, Samuel Benedict Sa-onoy, Derick Dwayne Dondonay Austria and Gregg Dwyne Labial Olamit.

They had a Press Presentation and Sashing Ceremony held at Ayala Mall Capitol Central on September 23, 2024, 5 P.M.