244 new police recruits in PRO-NIR take oath

A TOTAL of 244 police recruits took their oath as new members of the Police Regional Office-Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) at the Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (Nocppo) grandstand, Camp Alfredo M. Montelibano Sr., Barangay Estefania, Bacolod City, on December 15, 2025.

The ceremony was led by PRO-NIR Director Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay, along with National Police Commission (Napolcom)-NIR Director Owen De Luna, Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG)-NIR Director Lailyn Ortez, and the regional staff and member of the recruitment screening committee.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said that of the number, 187 are male and 57 are female, who formally took their oath, marking a defining milestone in their professional careers as they officially joined the ranks of the Philippine National Police.

“Through this solemn commitment, they pledged to uphold the Constitution, enforce the law with integrity, and serve the people with unwavering dedication, professionalism, and honor,” she said.

Following the oath-taking ceremony, the newly appointed recruits were formally turned over to the Regional Learning and Doctrine Development Division, marking the start of their structured professional formation.

Malong noted that they were subsequently turned over to the Negros Island Regional Training Center, where they will undergo rigorous training designed to hone their discipline, operational competence, and adherence to police doctrines and core values.

Malong said the PRO-NIR also recognized the exemplary service and dedication of the members of the Regional Screening Committee.

Ibay also congratulated the new police officers, emphasizing that their oath binds them to the Constitution and to the people they are sworn to serve and protect.

He underscored that they now carry not only the authority of the badge but also the solemn responsibility to uphold integrity, discipline, respect for human rights, and unwavering adherence to the rule of law, as their actions will shape public trust and reflect the core values of the Philippine National Police.

Ibay also expressed gratitude to the families for their support and sacrifice, assuring them that the PNP will continuously mold and guide the new officers to become disciplined, professional, and values-driven public servants.

"As the regional director of the Police Regional Office-Negros Island Region, I expect each one of you to uphold the core values of the PNP: Maka-Diyos, Makatao, Makabayan, at Makakalikasan. Serve with humility, remain disciplined, and never forget why you chose this noble profession,” Ibay said.

With the formal induction of these newly appointed officers, he said PRO-NIR significantly strengthens its frontline force by infusing the organization with renewed energy, commitment, and a shared sense of purpose.

“These new patrolmen and patrolwomen now carry the solemn responsibility of safeguarding communities, protecting lives and property, and embodying the core ideals of service, integrity, and accountability that define the Philippine National Police,” he added.

As they begin their journey in uniform, Ibay said that PRO-NIR remains firm in its mission to develop disciplined, capable, and people-centered police officers.

“Guided by principled leadership and sustained professional development, the regional office continues to build a police force worthy of public trust, one that responds decisively to challenges, upholds the rule of law, and remains genuinely committed to serving the people of the Negros Island Region,” he said. (MAP)