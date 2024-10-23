246 more cops deployed for MassKara Festival

An additional 246 personnel from the Police Regional Office- Western Visayas arrived at the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) on Tuesday, October 21, to augment the security forces during the 45th MassKara Festival in Bacolod City.

Captain Jonito Pastrana, general services officer of BCPO, said yesterday the 246 augmentation personnel from Iloilo Provincial Police Office, Aklan, and Guimaras will be deployed to various festival sites especially, at the Bacolod City Government Center and the Megaworld's The Upper East.

“They are the second batch of our security forces and the third batch, which is composed of at least 200 policemen from Capiz and Antique, will arrive on October 24 and will be deployed along Lacson Street,” Pastrana said.

At least 1,828 security personnel of the Philippine National Police and other law enforcement agencies were tasked to secure the 45th edition of the MassKara Festival in Bacolod City, which will run from October 12 to 27.

They will be deployed in various areas, especially in the identified festival sites, such as Bacolod City Public Plaza, Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC), Lacson Strip, and Megaworld's The Upper East.

Pastrana said that they expect a “zero fatality” for this year’s festival. /MAP.