24/7 mental health, crisis hotline sought

THE Bacolod City Council has approved a resolution urging the City Health Office (CHO) through the Office of Mayor Greg Gasataya to immediately establish and operate a 24/7 Mental Health and Crisis Hotline for Bacolodnons.

Councilor Caeasar Distrito, chairperson of the City Council committee on persons with disability affairs, said the initiative reinforces the mandate of Republic Act 11036, or the Mental Health Act, which guarantees every Filipino the right to timely, affordable, and accessible mental health care.

He said the law also enjoins local government units to develop community-based mental health programs, including round-the-clock crisis intervention hotlines,” he said.

“Over the past years, cases involving depression, anxiety, self-harm, and domestic violence have been steadily rising. Our constituents deserve immediate access to professional help that can prevent escalation and potentially save lives,” he added.

Distrito noted that once established, the 24/7 hotline will provide psychological first aid, risk assessment for suicide and violence, immediate counseling and emergency referral to hospitals and support agencies.

Distrito said the hotline will be staffed by trained and licensed mental health practitioners and shall be linked directly to Bacolod 911, the City Social Services and Development Office, hospitals, schools, and relevant agencies to ensure rapid coordination, referral, and aftercare.

“With compassion, readiness, and the right system, we can prevent crises and offer hope to individuals and families in distress,” he said.

For her part, Councilor Celia Matea Flor, who co-authored of the measure, said the timely intervention saves lives.

“Having a dedicated hotline ensures that when someone reaches out in their darkest moment, there is a professional ready to listen and respond,” she said.

The resolution also calls for a strong and sustained public information campaign to ensure that every household is aware of the hotline number and the services it offers. (MAP)