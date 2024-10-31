248 flower vendors secure permit for ‘Undas’

A total of 248 flower vendors in Bacolod City have secured special permits to sell from October 28 to November 2 for the observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day.

City Administrator Lucille Gelvolea said yesterday the City Council already approved a resolution for the transfer of the flower vendors from the Bacolod public plaza to Gonzaga, Araneta, Hernaez, and Gatuslao Streets.

“Due to the extension of the MassKara Festival, which is until October 31, the operation of the food kiosks at the public plaza was also extended so we decided to transfer the location of the flower vendors,” she said.

She added the vendors paid at least P400 for the special permit and they were allowed to operate from October 28 to November 2.

Gelvolea noted that they also requested the City Council for the temporary half closure of the said areas.

The city also requested the flower vendors not to occupy pedestrian areas to maintain the smooth flow of traffic in the downtown area.

Aside from the Gonzaga, Araneta, and Gatuslao Streets, the city also allowed the flower vendors to sell in front of the Burgos public cemetery, Libertad Public Market, and Burgos Public Market.

Of 248 flower vendors, 82 of them were occupying Burgos public cemetery, 105 along Gonzaga Street, and 60 along Libertad and Hernaez Street./MAP.