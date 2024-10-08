260 families in Bago get aid through CHMSUyanihan

Some 260 families of Barangays Atipuluan and Sampinit in Bago City previously hit by floods in September received food packs, medicines and vitamins, hygiene supplies, and more through the CHMSUyanihan initiative of Carlos Hilado Memorial State University, October 3, 2024.

A total of 220 families in Brgy. Sampinit and 40 families in Brgy. Atipuluan received food packs, medicines, and hygiene products from generous donations during the nine-day CHMSUyanihan para sa Negros donation drive held last September 19-28, 2024.

The volunteer students and staff were accompanied by the Talisay Youth Organization to distribute goods.

Last month, CHMSU held a donation drive for flood-hit families and communities in southern Negros initiated and facilitated by the Center for Internationalization and External Relations, the University Student Governments of Alijis, Binalbagan, Fortune Towne, and Talisay campuses, and Events Management Team volunteers.

The drive collected a total of ₱41,292.70 cash donations and in-kind donations from students, faculty members, staff, and partners received in all four campuses.

The campaign also received in-kind donations from Atty. Rowena Lopez-Lizares and Angel’s Wings Foundation, Talisay City Councilor Gabriel Villacin and the Gabbarkada organization, and non-profit group Chrysalis Foundation.

The amount spent for the operations in Bago City was ₱35,201.70 from the cash donations in the Alijis, Fortune Towne, and Talisay campuses.

It was utilized to purchase 10 sacks of rice and additional groceries.

The cash and in-kind donations received at the Binalabagan campus will be distributed to a nearby community in the locality.