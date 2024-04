The City Government of Victorias distributed educational assistance to 260 PWD students at the Don Alejandro Acuña Yap Quiña Cultural Center recently.

Each beneficiary received cash assistance worth Php 1,500 which covered the first quarter of the year (January to March 2024).

City Social Welfare and Development Office led by CSWD Officer Joy Reunir facilitated the said payout held last March 25 was in coordination with the City Treasurer’s Office and Persons with Disability Affairs Office. (PR)