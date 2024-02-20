27 rebel returnees get educational, financial aid; Tongson joins call for remaining defactors' surrender

After yielding in November 2023, some 27 rebel returnees recently received love and support from Himamaylan City government together with the Philippine Army through a financial and educational assistance on Valentine’s Day, February 14.

The aid beneficiaries are New People’s Army (NPA) fighters and some of its Yunit Militia members who pledged allegiance to the Philippine government last November 17, 2023.

“This assistance from the city government will help the former rebels return to their communities,” said Mayor Raymund Tongson.

Tongson also joins the leaders of the Philippine Army’s 3rd Infantry Division (ID) for the remaining communist rebels in Negros Island to surrender.

“The 27 returnees who received these benefits from the government is a sign that the Himamaylan City LGU is ready to assist on their path to reintegration,” said Tongson.

On top the financial assistance, the City Social Welfare and Development Office also prepared some groceries and goods for the rebel returnees.

Tongson thanked and commended 303 Infantry Brigade Deputy Brigade Commander Col. Victor Llapitan, 94IB Commander LtCol. Van Donald Almonte, Philippine Airforce representatives SSg. Dave Gumban kag Sg. Mark Elovera, and Cpl. Victor Movillion, Jr. of the 2nd Negros Occidental Police Mobile Force Company.

Tongson also expressed his sincerest gratitude to the Himamaylan Deputy Police Chief Capt. Arturo Margallo, Jr. and CSWD Officer Ever Grace Castro for assisting the Philippine Army in facilitating former defactors’ return to the fold. (PR)