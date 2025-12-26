28 new police recruits in PRO-NIR take oath

A TOTAL of 28 new police recruits took their oath as members of the Police Regional Office–Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) at the region’s Admin Building, Camp Alfredo M. Monteclaro Sr., Barangay Estefania, Bacolod City, on Friday, December 26, 2025.

The ceremony was led by PRO-NIR Director Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay, along with Colonel Jovito Atancio, Colonel Jacob Crisistomo, the regional staff, as well as the families and friends of the newly recruited police personnel.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, chief of the PRO-NIR Public Information Office, said the 28 new police recruits, composed of eight females and 20 males, formally took their oath of office, signifying their official entry into the Philippine National Police and their commitment to uphold the Constitution, enforce the law, and serve the Filipino people with integrity, discipline, and professionalism.

She said the reading of appointment orders was conducted by Lieutenant Colonel Joel Senogat, deputy of the Regional Personnel and Records Management Division of PRO-NIR.

“Today is a proud and meaningful moment as the new police officers formally begin their journey in service,” Ibay said.

He said their oath-taking is a heartfelt commitment to serve the Filipino people with honor, discipline, and integrity.

Acknowledging that all 28 officers came from the Zamboanga Region, Ibay recognized the sacrifices they made in leaving their families to serve in Negros Island, reflecting their dedication to national service and the highest ideals of the Philippine National Police.

Ibay reminded them that their oath to uphold the law, serve the people, and protect the helpless should guide them always, especially when no one is watching.

The regional director encouraged the new patrolmen and patrolwomen to serve with pride, courage, and integrity, be worthy of the badge they wear, honor their families, and uphold the trust of the Filipino people, welcoming them to the Police Regional Office–Negros Island Region and the Philippine National Police.

“The PNP uniform you wear represents both privilege and accountability. You are duty-bound to uphold the law, protect human rights, and serve the public with fairness, humility, and compassion. As members of the Police Regional Office–Negros Island Region, you are now part of a unified command dedicated to responsive, community-centered, and accountable policing. Let our core values—maka-Diyos, makabayan, makatao, and makakalikasan—guide your conduct at all times,” Ibay said.

He said the oath-taking of these new guardians of public safety not only strengthens the ranks of PRO-NIR but also underscores its unwavering commitment to protect, serve, and uphold justice across Negros Island.

“With courage, integrity, and dedication, these officers stand ready to face the challenges of modern policing, safeguard communities, and ensure that every Filipino feels secure. Their induction is more than a ceremony; it is a powerful affirmation of vigilance, accountability, and the enduring mission of peace and order, promising a safer and stronger Negros Island for generations to come,” he added. (MAP)