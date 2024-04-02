289 beneficiaries get cash aid in 4th District

Fourth District Board Member Andrew Martin Torres led the releasing of about P435,000 worth of financial assistance from his office to a total of 289 beneficiaries from various localities in the district at the Manuel Y. Torres Memorial Coliseum and Cultural Center in Bago City, April 1.

Of the number, 155 recipients are from various barangays of Bago City while the other 134 beneficiaries came from other towns and cities of Fourth District.

The amount covers for the medical, burial and hospital bills, among other expenses of the identified beneficiaries.

Also present were Councilors Ma. Josefa Matti, Jake Patrick Torres, Victor Michael Javellana, Carlos Mondia and Ma. Femmy Alvarez-Martir. (PR)