28th Panaad Festival opens 

The 28th Pana-ad sa Negros Festival kicked off on April 15, at the Panaad Park and Stadium in Barangay Mansilingan, Bacolod City.

Gov. Eugenio Jose Lacson and some Board members led the opening of the festival by banging the bell which signified the official opening of the major festival in the province.

He was joined by Board Members Jeffrey Tobola and Andrew Montelibano, Provincial Tourism Officer Cheryl Decena, and SK Provincial President Mayvelyn Madrid, among others.

Governor Lacson also led the ceremonial ribbon cutting to open the Livelihood and Food Security Fair (Organic Village), Food Alley (South Road, Panaad Park), Livestock and Dairy Fair Exhibit (East Road, Panaad Grounds), and MUAD and provincial government Abanse Trade Fair (Panaad Stadium Lobby) at the Panaad sa Negros Festival at the Panaad Park in Bacolod City morning of April 15.

The festival will run until April 21, 2024.

The festival is being participated by all cities and municipalities in the Province.

The events include the performances of some Pinoy bands and artists namely the

Mayonnaise, April 15, 2024 (Monday); Dilaw on April 17, 2024 (Wednesday); Mitoy and the Draybers, Lemuel Llanes & Stiryo Band, and Chito Recafrante & Kit Inchiong - April 21, 2024 (Sunday).

The Governor and all the provincial leaders are inviting everyone to come to the Panaad festival and enjoy the various activities and events that were in store for everyone.