28th Tinabu-ay Festival kicks off

The 28th Tinabu-ay Festival of the Municipality of Murcia kicked off yesterday with a thanksgiving mass in honor of the town’s patroness, Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception, a parade of municipal officials, barangay officials, employees, local offices of national government agencies, schools, civic groups and the lovely candidates for the “Reyna sang Tinabuay 2023”, and an opening ceremony at the public plaza.

“We open today the five-day festivities of the 28th Tinabu-ay Festival, which is both a celebration and thanksgiving for all the blessings and graces showered upon us by the Almighty. I thank all of you for joining hands with me and this administration in bringing more progress, harmony and happiness in Murcia. May the Good Lord continue to bless us and guide us in our endeavors,” said Murcia Mayor Gerry Rojas.

Mayor Rojas led the opening of the Tinda-buay Trade Fair at the Public Plaza Basketball Court, where local farmers and entrepreneurs showcase their products, consisting of vegetables, spices, cutflowers and ornamental plants, ground coffee, peanut butter and cassava chips, and handicrafts like baskets and the broom from Brgy. Canlandog.

Since colonial times, Murcia has been known as the crossroad of people living in the uplands of central Negros and residents from the surrounding plains, like the cities of Bago in the south, Talisay in the north and Bacolod in the west.

Every Sunday, producers and merchants converge in Murcia to sell their products and wares to people who buy their needs at the market after attending the traditional Sunday mass. This practice gave rise to the formal establishment of the “Tinabu-ay Festival” during the town fiesta every December 8, the feast of the town’s patroness, Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception.

“Tinda-buay is a play of the words “tinda”, which means “a market or to sell”, and “tinabu-ay”, which means “to gather or to meet”. The trade fair will run until Friday, December 8.

Mayor Rojas explained that Tinda-buay Festival is not only a celebration of the feast day of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception, but also a way of preserving Murcia’s cultural heritage as the economic crossroad in central Negros. Moreover, it provides greater opportunity for Murcia’s farmers and producers to sell their products to a wider market.

The mayor led the Switch on Ceremony for the Christmas Tree and Lights at the public plaza, and then joined other local officials and employees in celebrating the LGU Night.

Today’s (Tuesday, December 5) activities will feature the 1st Mayor Gerry M. Rojas Invitational Tournament at Brgy Blumentritt (8:00 AM), Farmers Day at the Public Plaza Covered Court (9:00 AM), DepEd Day at the Murcia Gym (3:00 PM) and the “Bongga Diva Ramp and Talent Competition at the Public Plaza Covered Court (7:00 PM).

Slated for Wednesday (December 6) are the Pahampang sa Murcia at the Public Plaza Covered Court (8:00 AM), Gift-Giving at the Murcia Gym (8:00 for 1st Batch & 1:00 PM for 2nd Batch) and the ABC & SK Night at the Public Plaza Covered Court (7:00) PM.

Fists will fly on Thursday (December 7) during the Boxing Competition & MMA Exhibition at the Public Plaza Covered Court (7:00 AM), followed by the Pinta Rollo Painting competition at the same venue (8:00 PM). Spicing up the evening are the 1st Mayor Gerry Rojas Tinabu-ay Rap Battle at the Bagsakan Food Court and the Coronation Night of the Reyna sang Tinabu-ay 2023 at the Murcia Gym simultaneously at 7:00 PM.

Highlighting the Tinabu-ay Festival is the Feast of Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception, which will be commemorated with a Holy Mass at the Immaculate Conception Parish Church at 10:00 AM. Prior to that, Mayor Rojas will officiate at the Mass Wedding at the Murcia Gym at 9:00 AM.

Cong. Kiko Day, sponsored by the Office of 3rd District Rep. Francisco “Kiko” Benitez”, will be held at 1:00 PM at the Murcia Gym, simultaneously with the Tinabu-ay Festival Street Dance & Arena Dance Competition along Rizal Street to the Murcia Public Plaza. The Awarding Ceremony follows at 7:00 Pm at the Public Plaza Covered.

The festivities will be capped by a Fireworks Display at the Public Plaza (8:00 Pm) and the live concert of “Chocolate Factory Band”, courtesy of Cong. Kiko Benitez, at the Festival Stage. (PR)