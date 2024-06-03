299 policemen ready for deployment in WV to prevent NPA

A total of 299 police officers are up for deployment in 17 selected barangays in Western Visayas, including Negros Occidental and highly urbanized Bacolod City, to prevent remnants of the New People’s Army from recovering their lost territories and insulate unaffected areas from their infiltration.

Maj. Gen. Bernard Banac, head of the Philippine National Police (PNP) Directorate for Police Community Relations, and Brig. Gen. Jack Wanky, regional police director of Western Visayas, led the send sent off ceremony for the 299 police non-commissioned officers on May 31 at Camp Martin Delgado in Iloilo City.

Six barangays in Negros Occidental, including four in Bacolod City, will be among the areas to be deployed by some of the 299 police personnel for the Revitalized–Pulis sa Barangay (RPSB) program of the PNP.

The RPSB program was implemented to sustain the gains of the Community Support Program of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Retooled Community Support Program of the local government units.

Lt. Col. Arnel Solis, the regional police spokesman, disclosed that the RPSB program aims to prevent the resurgence of insurgency, insulate unaffected communities from the recovery efforts of the communist terrorist group, assist the communities in addressing their peculiar concerns, and facilitate their access to the basic services of the government they need.

This also developed as the Army’s 3rd Infantry Division prepared for the eventual declaration of Negros Occidental as having a status of Stable Internal Peace and Security following the dismantling of all five NPA guerilla fronts on Negros Island.

In a statement, Wanky emphasized the need for the 299 PNP personnel to extend their best services to the community, where they are deployed.

The 299 RPSB personnel underwent 12-day stringent training before their deployment in Geographically Isolated and Disadvantaged Areas and selected urban barangays.

In his message, Banac said, “Dahil sa Bagong Pilipinas ang gusto ng ulis ay ligtas na mga kumunidad. It is timely as we carry our drive to achieve peace and to help in the government’s effort to better serve the communities in Region 6.”

Meanwhile, Wanky emphasized to the 299 PNP personnel to extend their best services to the community where they are deployed.

“You are reminded to offer your best services to the people in communities where you are deployed. Kayo ang mukha ng ating gobyerno, na handang tutulong sa ating mga kababayan, kahit anomang oras at pangangailangan,” he added.*